Weather | About | Advertise | Subscribe | Contact | Support Grocott's Mail
Grocott's Mail
You are at:»»»Mayor urges residents to clean up their act
Last Wednesday (13 June 2018) Mayor Nomhle Gaga exchanged her chain and robe for gloves and overalls as she got stuck into cleaning up the K Street dumpsite. From left: Ndumiso Nongwe (Environmental Manager), Willliam Welkom (Fire and Emergency Services Manager plus acting social services director), Mayor Nomhle Gaga, Nokulunga Christian (Cleansing Manager), Yoliswa Ramokolo (Communications Officer). (Back from left) Fikile Xako (truck driver), Bonisile Mapu (TLB operator), Tony Sandi (container truck driver). Photos: Sue Maclennan

Mayor urges residents to clean up their act

0
By on Municipality, OUR TOWN, OUTSIDE

MAKANA COMMUNICATIONS

Our Executive Mayor Cllr Nomhle Gaga is working on a number of initiatives to clean up Grahamstown. One of them is a clean-up campaign across the town targeting mostly illegal dumping sites.

Another initiative is the Biomass project which is carbon neutral electricity generated from renewable organic waste that would otherwise be dumped in landfills or openly burned, etc. This project, once in full swing, will not only curb illegal dumping, it will also generate much needed revenue for the municipality.

The Executive Mayor is actively taking part in the clean-up campaigns as well. The Executive Mayor has urged all citizens to refrain from dumping rubbish around residential areas and make use of the services that are provided by the municipality to dispose of rubbish. The municipality collects domestic refuse once weekly and residents are urged to make use of this service for disposing of household refuse, instead of dumping illegally. The municipality has also identified legal dumping spots for garden refuse and we would like to call on residents to utilise these for disposing of garden refuse.

Facebook Comments

About Author

Grocott's Mail Contributors includes content submitted by members of the public, and public and private institutions and organisations - regular and occasional, expert and citizen, opinion and analysis.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.