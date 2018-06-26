“Nothing burns like the cold!”

Grahamstown Round Table 11 in conjunction with Settler City Toyota and the Joza SAPS are collaborating this year to collect clothing, blankets, cash donations, and non-perishable foods for those in desperate need during the cold winter months.

The Winter Knights campaign is part of the national Round Table project run annually during the winter months. Starting in 2010, Winter Knights has collected millions of Rands of items and brought a small bit of relief to those in need. This year we are looking to make an even greater impact.

In 2016 and 2017, Grahamstown Round Table 11 collaborated with staff from the Joza SAPS to distributed clothing, blankets, and non-perishable foods to needy families and sections of the most impoverished sections of the community. This year, Toyota SA has joined RTSA in a partnership to extend the influence and impact of the Winter Knights campaign.

In 2018, Settler City Toyota will be joining Grahamstown Round Table 11 and other businesses across town in a bid to encourage people to search through their cupboards and storage for clothing and blankets that can be donated to the Winter Knights project. Businesses, organisation, and individuals will be able to handover donated items at one of the identified “Collection Points” located throughout town. Thus far, the following local

businesses have been identified as Collection Points:

Settler City Toyota – 69 Beaufort Street

Frontier Brokers – 7 Somerset Street

IT Solutions – 18 African Street

Beer Properties – 51 New Street

Rat & Parrot Restaurant – 59A New Street

Imaginet ISP – 16A Henry Street

Rhodes University HKE Department – African Street

This year’s collection period will be running until 13 July. The collected items will be distributed within the community in collaboration with Joza SAPS who identify needy families and where the donations will have the greatest possible impact. Any cash donations will be used to buy non-perishable food and toiletry items that will be handed out with the clothing and blankets.

Please look at the Grahamstown Round Table 11 Facebook Page for more information:

https://www.facebook.com/Grahamstown-Round-Table-No11-570751109768472/6228; greg@wilmotpsychology.co.za or 0722641452