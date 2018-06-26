Swap to new SASSA card this week

SASSA card holders who are still using the old SASSA card, which will be fully phased-out by 30 September this year, should go swap their old card for a new one this week at dedicated venues in Grahamstown, says the SA Post Office and the Sassa local office.

The Post Office (SAPO) has advised SASSA beneficiaries to swap their cards before end of August to avoid a last-minute rush.

“We have deployed resources throughout the country to ensure that as many people as possible are put onto the new SASSA cards before the end of August. As a result, people should not leave it to the last minute to swap their cards. It takes approximately three minutes to be issued with a new card once you reach the card issue desk on site, so it is a very swift process”, said SAPO COO, Lindiwe Kwele.

The new SASSA card is issued by Post Office’s Postbank and it has been specifically designed to prevent challenges with the illegal deductions that left many beneficiaries out of pocket in the past years. The only deductions that will be allowed on the new SASSA card will be for funeral policies on non-child grants, which should also not be more than 10% of the total grant.

The new SASSA card operates fully within the national payment systems and it has the following benefits:

Three cash withdrawals from any participating merchant (such as Shoprite, Boxer, etc);

One free over the counter cash at the Post Office;

Free swipes (purchase payments) at all merchants;

One free ATM balance enquiry per month.

SAPO says beneficiaries will not be charged R10 per month, or any such ‘service fee’, when using the new SASSA card, so a person gets their grant in full.

“It is important for beneficiaries to know which card will cost, and how much, when exercising their choice. The new SASSA card is yellowish to gold in colour. You can still change to the new SASSA card even if you unwittingly accepted another card recently. It is really your choice,” Kwele concluded.