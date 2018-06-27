Sweet harmony with Trinity Tenors

Love songs, favourites from musicals, operatic arias, spiritual songs and crooner classics make up the programme for just under an hour of music from Grahamstown’s own Trinity Tenors – Sisa Nomana and Sibu Mkhize.

Both family men with successful careers, their other passion is making beautiful music. Their name comes from the fact that they’ve made the beautiful Trinity Presbyterian Church their musical home – and the congregation there count themselves among the duo’s home crowd.

They will perform three concerts in Hill Street church, with favourites such as ‘Be my love’, ‘My Lord, what a morning’, ‘Nobody knows’, ‘Music of the Night’ and ‘Nessun Dorma’ included in their programme.