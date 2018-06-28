Safety plan under way for Fest 2018

In an effort to ensure the safety of the visitors to the National Arts Festival in Grahamstown, SAPS deployments are in full swing, Eastern Cape’s SAPS Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga said this week.

“We are in full gear to police the 2018 National Arts Festival. There will be enough personnel deployed daily on foot and vehicle patrols. Additional resources will join the deployments. We are working closely with other National, Provincial and Local stakeholders to ensure that our guests and local community feel safe,” said Ntshinga.

He added that Static Points providing easy access for enquiries and reports will be manned by experienced police personnel under the command of a senior officer at the 1820 Settlers Monument, in High Street at Church Square, along Huntley Street (entrance into the Village Green Venue), at Fiddlers Green, Noluthando Hall in Joza, as well as at the Fingo Village Library.

Air support is also on standby for the duration of the event, and will be utilised should a need arise. All other venues would be monitored and policed throughout the Festival. Road blocks and vehicle check points would be held to ensure the safety of the community and festival goers.

“We are working closely with Provincial and Local emergency services through the safety and events committee platform,” Ntshinga said.