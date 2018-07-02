St Andrew’s rugby dominates K-Day 2018

St Andrew’s College First Rugby Team outscored Kingswood College four tries to one to claim a hard-fought 24-5 K-Day victory at St Andrew’s Lower Field on Saturday 16 June, while there were further wins for SAC’s Second Team, U16 A and U14 A sides.

With thousands in attendance, the hosts managed to capitalize on key moments in the contest to come out triumphant for the third K-Day derby in six years against the boys in red. The result also marks St Andrew’s second win in succession following last year’s 72-5 thumping.

In spite of the final result, it was Kingswood who would score first through scrumhalf Nicholas Lawson-Smith, who also turned out for his school’s First Hockey XI on Thursday, after a break inside the opposition 22. The hosts, though, hit back twice late on in the half, both times through centre Charles Fleming, as St Andrew’s went into the break leading 12-5.

It went from bad to worse for Kingswood in the second-half, as further tries to SAC’s skipper Alexander Menage and winger Matt Royle saw their side claim a comprehensive 24-5 win over their neighbours.

St Andrew’s First XV coach, Andy Royle, reflected on the performance post-match. “I thought in the first-half Kingswood came out strongest, and for the first 20 minutes it was all them. They showed some proper passion and it took us a while, but the College boys got into it [at the end].”

“I’m very proud of the boys,” said Fleming. “I think everyone worked hard, the forwards did their jobs and gave us front-foot ball. We had the skills to execute”.

In other results, St Andrew’s Seconds, Thirds, Fifths, U16 A, U16 B, U15 B, U14 A and U14 B sides all claimed victories, while Kingswood’s Sixth Team, U15 A and U15 C teams ensured their school didn’t leave K-Day totally winless.

“I love K-Day, it’s great for the town,” said Royle. “You often try and downplay the hype but sometimes the town needs the excitement, so I think it’s great for all of us. Kudos to Kingswood, they came out and gave it a proper go.”

Across the rest of the derby fixtures, St Andrew’s first team hockey defeated their rivals 3-0 on Thursday 14 June, Kingswood defeated DSG 23-32 in the first team Netball fixture on Friday 15 June, and Kingswood and DSG drew 1-1 in their First team hockey fixture.