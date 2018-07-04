Man dies in house fire

A 72-year-old man died in a house fire in Makhanda (Grahamstown) this morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said the fire, reported at 8.42am today, gutted the top floor of the house in Yeoman Street, off Currie Street.

“When police arrived on the scene, they found a double-story building on fire,” Govender said. “During the investigation it was established that a 72-year-old male had sadly perished in the flames. His son escaped the flames. The upper story of the house was completely gutted.”

Govender said an inquest docket is under investigation.