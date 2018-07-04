Skeleton found on Port Alfred game farm

An inquest docket has been opened for investigation following the discovery of suspected human skeletal remains at a game farm outside Port Alfred.

Spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said the South African Police Service was alerted to the discovery at around 7pm Tuesday 3 July.

“Due to poor light, the scene could not be processed,” Govender said. “[Wednesday] morning, investigators and specialists combed the scene and managed to retrieve remains which were taken by the Department of Health to conduct forensic testing.”

Govender said a rifle and an axe were found at the scene.

“Investigation continues and at this stage we are unable to speculate as to how the remains ended up at the scene,” she said.