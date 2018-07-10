Strong local contestants in national music competition

The 12th National Grahamstown Music Competition 2018, hosted by the Department of Music and Musicology Rhodes University from 21-23 June 2018, was an inspiring three days of exciting music-making.

Taking place annually the weekend before the National Arts Festival, the Competition always leaves audience members, teachers and young performers with the happy impression that South African youngsters have musical talent beyond measure.

This year’s competition was no exception, with our young performers once again displaying astonishing musical prowess on the Beethoven Room’s stage.

Adjudicators Lwazi Mkula (VP teacher) and Tessa Rhoodie (University of Pretoria senior lecturer) had the difficult task of selecting three prizewinners in each category as well as four individual prizewinners.

Most notable this year were the strong performances of 11 local contestants, three of whom (Eva Vassiliou KC, Emily Morgan DSG, Sivinathi Sikina VG) made the cut to the semi-finals. Emily Morgan went on to win first prize in the Senior category while Sivenathi Sikina placed 2nd. The two girls shared the prize for the best Grahamstown entrant.