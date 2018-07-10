GBS Mountain Drive training programme – Week 7

With just over six weeks to go to the GBS Mutual Bank Mountain Drive Half Marathon on Saturday 25 August, here is the next in Grocott’s Mail’s 12-week training programme, designed by Terri-Lynn Penney:

Monday

Easy 50min

Tuesday

15-minute warm-up

8 x 400m faster then race pace with a 200m recovery walk in between

10-minute cool down

Wednesday

50 minutes easy run

Thursday

Rest

Friday

Easy 30-minute jog

Saturday

15-kilometre run

Sunday

30-minute recovery run

Terri-Lynn Penney is a local triathlete, who has enjoyed success around the province, nationally and internationally. Having recently completed her 14th Two Oceans Ultra Marathon, Grocott’s Mail asked Penney for her go-to training programme for a 21km. With the GBS Mutual Bank Mountain Drive Half Marathon just over six weeks away, Grocott’s Mail is ready to see our readers reach the finish line.

Penney is a personal trainer and bootcamp instructor, for more information please contact her at 083 504 7940.