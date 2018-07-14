Hero of the Week: Jason Meaton

Jason Meaton, one of Grahamstown’s (Makhanda’s) premier mountain bikers and road cyclists, recently added a fourth Grahamstown2Sea (G2C) Mountain Bike title to his trophy cabinet. This also continues his unbeaten trend at the event.

“It’s a natural drug. I never stop wanting more,” said Meaton on the thrill that Mountain biking gives him.

“I’ve only missed two of them,” Meaton said. “I took part this year because I thought it would be a good time to see if I could crack the record. I thought I had the ability to do it this year, but unfortunately Mother Nature decided to throw us a headwind so we couldn’t really get the speeds we wanted to.”

As it happens, the record to which Meaton is referring is his own; a time of one hour 38 minutes set back in 2014. Considering the race stretches 58km, that is no mean feat.

For the man himself, though, it is all worthwhile.

“I enjoy riding the G2C because it’s one of the local events here. It’s a very nice course. It suits all types of riders, from the top to your amateur riders as well. It’s something nice for everybody to come out for a family ride.

“I’ve been to places where people have wished to have been and I get there on that bicycle of mine – it’s amazing,” said Meaton.