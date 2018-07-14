Kingswood overpower Woodridge

Kingswood travelled to Woodridge on Saturday 7 July to take on a team that was brimming with confidence after a good win in Grahamstown (Makhanda) last year.



The game started in typical derby day fashion with both teams strong on defence and making mistakes under pressure on attack. It was Woodridge that got the scoreboard ticking over with two penalty goals. Kingswood finally made use of the possession they were getting with a tries by Athi Galada and Jared Manas, which seemed to calm the nerves of the visitors.



Woodridge kept in touch with another two penalty goals which tied the score at 12 all. Just before the half time break, Aluta Tonjeni followed up on a cross kick by Jared Manus and scored under the poles. The try was converted and the half time score was 12-19 to Kingswood.



The second half was a scrappy affair and Woodridge remained courageous on attack and defence, but Kingswood had too much in the tank, scoring two more converted tries by Nick Lawson-Smith and Anathi Hoyi. Woodridge scored another penalty goal and scored a consolation try right before the full time whistle. The game ended 22-33 in the favour of Kingswood.

Tries: Anati Hoyi, Athi Galada, Nick Lawson-Smith, Jared Manus and Aluta Tonjeni

Conversions: Jared Manus 4