The Eastern Cape, in a word

(From left) Jock McConnachie, Errol Moorcroft, David Hilton-Barber, Zongezile Matshoba and Dan Wylie at the launch at the Eastern Star Museum of three books published by Footprint Press, all with and Eastern Cape theme or focus. McConnachie spoke about Hilton-Barber’s Robert Hart, the first English speaking South African settler; Moorcroft introduced his collection of short stories, The Wool-classer, the Shearers and the Golden Fleece, and Dan Wylie reflected on the late Marion Baxter’s Bitter Aloes: Stories from the Eastern Cape. Matshoba, the Education and Public Programmes Manager of hosts the National English Literary Museum, welcomed guests and introduced the event on Tuesday 3 July. Photo: Sue Maclennan