Moving the Village Green

Lindani Donyeli asked stall owners how they felt about the new venue (Victoria Primary School/ Victoria Girls’ High School) for the Village Green at the 2018 National Arts Festival.
Berenice Williams
I like it here. It is more central and has a better atmosphere.
Celine Oats
I like the place. It has spaces so people can move around.
Magarette Chandia
Facilities are not well organised and the cleaning is not done regularly at the new place.
Nigel Waters
It’s dedicated vibes for food and a better feeling.
Philippe Renaud
It has better vibes and it does bring people. But please get wifi!
Theo Ntuntwane
It is not the same. It has dropped down in this new place.