Keara Martino (left) from St Mary’s School in Johannesburg and Camilla James of Kingswood in Grahamstown were placed first and third respectively in this year’s English Olympiad award ceremony held at the Settlers’ Monument on Tuesday. Kingswoood did particularly well this year with three pupils in the Top 100 – Rachel Strachan (17th place) and James Lankester (77th place). Emma Koch of Victoria Girls High school in 50th place made up the four Grahamstown pupils on the presitigious list. Second place winner, Joshua Jankelow from Crawford College in Sandton, was not able to attend the ceremony. There were 6,410 entries altogether but only 5,230 actually wrote the exam. Photo: Steven Lang