Joza Police take on Winter Knights’s role

L-R Sgt Ntusi, Sgt Rwenxu, Joza Station Commander Colonel Vivian Tembani, Round Table Vice-Chairman Greg Wilmot and Const Tito. Photo: Supplied

As part of the 2018 Winter Knights campaign, representatives from Grahamstown Round Table 11 and Joza SAPs met on 10 July to plan the distribution of donated clothing, blankets and food. Grahamstown Round Table 11 has been promoting a collection for second-hand clothing, blankets, and non-perishable foods from 4 June to 13 July.

In the coming weeks, the Joza SAPS will spearhead the handing out of donated items in areas of the community in urgent need of assistance.

Present at the meeting were Sgt. Ntusi, Sgt. Rwenxu, Joza Station Commander Colonel Vivian Tembani, Round Table Vice-Chairman Greg Wilmot, and Lt. Col. Strydom.

Should you have any questions and need further information, please do not hesitate to contact Greg at greg@wilmotpsychology.co.za or 072 264 1452. Please look at the Grahamstown Round Table 11 Facebook Page for more information http://www.facebook.com/Grahamstown-Round-Table-No-11-570751109768472/6228.