Potato man

Bonisile Qokose is a grandfather who loves planting. He had his garden long before Vukani was built up with RDP houses–back when it was an informal squatter camp. Qokose uses his garden to plant different food during the different seasons–planted spinach, onions, potatoes, carrots and millies. Qokose sells the surplus in the community to supplement his monthly old-age pension. That cash is for buying electricity and other small things that may be needed in the middle of the month.