Your pet during Fest

With festival upon us, please see our advice below to keep your animals safe from the effects of Fireworks during this festival period using our handy advice points below:

Ensure all animals have identification.

If possible, stay home with them if you suspect fireworks fiends are about.

If you can’t be home with them, keep the pets inside and preferably in a room such as the kitchen where windows are higher (and more difficult to jump through)

Attempt to mask any noise by drawing curtains and playing calming music at a reasonable volume.

Put familiar and comforting things around them such as toys, baskets etc.

Provide them with something to do such as giving your dog a chewy bone or lots of catnip or a catnip toy for felines.

If your pets do react badly to fireworks, then seek professional advice from your veterinarian.

Why not ensure your pets have a hearty and nutritious meal around nightfall. This will make them more likely to be sleepy!

For more information and or advice on animal care, please do not hesitate to contact the Grahamstown SPCA or one of the friendly vets in town.

For any animal related emergencies and or queries please contact the Grahamstown SPCA on 0466223233 or the Emergency Cell on 0648208496 or one of the vets below:

Grahamstown Veterinary Practice on Fitzroy Street, 046 622 6743

Ikhala Veterinary Practice on Strowan Road, 046 622 3261

The State Vet on George Street, 046 622 7112

Keep in touch with all the improvements and updates on your SPCA and our work in the community by following us on Facebook.

For more information, advice or guidance, to report cruelty and or details on how you can donate to help us with the work we are doing in your community, please contact the Grahamstown SPCA on 046 622 3233 or e-mail us at spcaght@gmail.com.