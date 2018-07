After another successful G2C Mountain Bike race on Sunday 8 July, Jason Meaton took home the gold for the fourth time. Here are the podium finishers for each of the categories:

Senior Male:

1. Jason Meaton – 01:49:22 (M) – Senior Male winner

2. Nathan Trollip – 01:59:11 (M) – Senior Male runner-up

3. Dylan Meikle – 02:00:11 (M) – Senior Male third place

Senior Female

1. Lisa Matthews – 02:49:08 (F) – Senior Female winner

2. Rose-Marie Hurford – 03:07:00 (F) – Senior Female runner-up

3. Dionne Lahner – 03:25:55 (F) – Senior Female third

Sub-Vets Male

1. Jason Peach – 01:49:37 (M) – Sub-vets Male winner

2. Jay Carneiro – 01:53:34 (M) – Sub-vets Male runner-up

3. Dean de Coning – 01:55:47 (M) – Sub-vets Male third place

Sub-Vet Female

1. Jacki Peskins – 02:27:00 (F) – Female Sub-vets winner

2. Roxy von Gordon – 02:56:37 (F) – Female Sub-vets runner-up

3. Adri Sonnekus – 02:57:35 (F) – Female Sub-vet third

Junior Male

1. Ceejay Bosman – 01:49:54 (M) – Junior Male winner

2. Andrew Askew – 02:04:24 (M) – Junior Male runner-up

3. Zak du Toit – 02:08:33 (M) – Junior Male third

Junior Female

1. Simone Schoonbee – 03:04:58 (F) – Junior Female winner

Youth Male

1. Rayé Moolman – 01:59:13 (M) – Youth Male winner

2. Albert Muller – 01:59:16 (M) – Youth Male runner-up

3. Brendan du Plessis – 02:11:01 (M) – Youth Male third

Male Master

1. Ian Moore – 01:59:18 (M) – Male Master winner

2. Ken Watson – 02:04:02 (M) – Male Master runner-up

3. Tertius de Ridder – 02:04:25 (M) – Male Master third

Female Master

1. Shannon Kirkhoff – 02:08:24 (F) – Female Master Winner

2. Bridgit Hill – 02:23:04 (F) – Female Master runner-up

3. Anne de Marco – 02:30:11 (F) – Female Master third

Male Vets

1. Denzil Hewitt – 02:01:19 (M) – Male Vets winner

2. Craig Boettger – 02:01:39 (M) – Male Vets runner-up

3. Louis janse van Rensberg – 02:01:55 (M) – Male Vets third

Female Vet

1. Terri-Lynn Penney – 02:26:03 (F) – Female Vets winner

2. Elize Wessels – 02:30:30 8 (F) – Female Vets runner-up

3. Jerry Rubidge – 02:30:50 (F) – Female Vets third

Male Grand Master

1. Troy Thurban – 02:01:29 (M) – Male Grand Master winner

2. Garth Porter – 02:30:14 (M) – Male Grand Master runner-up

3. Dave Collins – 02:30:33 (M) – Male Grand Master third

Male Great Grand Master

1. Emslie Dudley – 02:34:16 (M) – Male Great Grand Master winner

2. Oliver Cartwright – 02:57:44 (M) – Male Great Grand Master runner-up

3. Rod Ward Able – 03:20:50 (M) – Male Great Grand Master third

Female Great Grand Master

1. Ginge Ward Able – 03:20:51 (F) – Female Great Grand Master winner