George Euvrard Pilgrimage

In case anyone thought that Polar Plunge founder George Euvrard was skiving off by not being at Grey Dam for the Winter Solstice, here is proof that he was freezing his butt off on the top of Ben Nevis, the highest mountain in Great Britain. “What was fascinating for me,” said Euvrad, “was that the Scots made it all seem so absolutely normal, that the obvious thing to do in freezing rain and snow and with the wind howling, is to go out and bag a Munro (climb a peak)”.

(And yes, Euvrad did climb Ben Nevis on crutches because he had injured his ankle rather badly a week earlier, as he attempted to jump over a farm gate while leading one of his Indlela pilgrimage walks! Photo: Supplied