KEVIN ABRAHAM’S “10 STRINGS AND A BOX”

After a sold out 2017 season, with the “Folkify” project in The Eastern Cape, The Garden Route, and Cape Town, [and a full house at Saints in Grahamstown], singer- guitarist Kevin Abraham returns with an updated live show, “10 Strings and a Box”.

Using a collaboration of guitar, violin and percussion, along with fine vocals and engaging story-telling… Kevin delivers a stimulating mix of original songs, plus acoustic interpretations of some great older stuff. Rhodes Honours student, Rain Abraham, will be opening the show with some well-known acoustic favourites.

Kevin Abraham is a respected singer/songwriter with a long history of performance in South Africa and abroad.

He’s the “Old Man” of the group. He hasn’t worn shoes for 30 years.

Kristo Zondagh is a widely appreciated drummer and percussionist.

He has appeared in countless performances across South Africa. His band, VuDu, recently won the Afrika Young Legends award, landing them a showcase slot at the prestigious Cape Town International Jazz Festival.

He works with a multitude of artists covering a wide spectrum of musical genres.

David Kyd is a young prodigy, classically trained, who is fast being recognized as the serious violinist that he is.

He has shared the stage with some of S.A.’s great players, and is a member of the prestigious South African National String Orchestra. He currently divides his time between teaching and live performance.

Please be aware that this is not a pub gig. It’s a sit down and listen experience designed with a thinking audience in mind.

While the band presents some well-known songs, each one is redesigned and re-imagined so that it takes on a new, acoustic life of its own. The original songs…well, you’ll be able to decide for yourself when you hear them!

Some Comments from Reviewers

“Magnetic presence on stage. Rich, sophisticated performance and great story telling. I’m excited for the next Folkify show”. – M.A.

“It’s a simple, satisfying concept: Uncomplicated, unaffected acoustic music played damn well”. – R.F.