DA moves for no confidence in Makana’s Mayor

Acting municipal manager Ted Pillay has confirmed receipt of a Notice of Motion of No Confidence in Makana Municipality’s Executive Mayor Nomhle Gaga. The motion was submitted by the DA caucus in Makana Municipality. In a media statement, the party claimed Gaga had failed in her duties as the municipality’s political head to exercise effective oversight and provide leadership to the embattled municipality.

Pillay this week confirmed he had received the Notice of Motion from the DA and said he had brought it to the attention of the Mayor and the Speaker.

DA caucus leader Mlindi Nhanha said the motion had been submitted ahead of the statutory deadline of 10 working days before the next sitting of an ordinary council meeting. This means the motion could be tabled in the full council meeting on Wednesday 25 July. Nhanha said the party had requested a secret ballot when the motion is debated and voted on.

In their statement, the DA challenges ANC councillors “to place the interest of the voters first and vote to get rid of the mayor” on the basis of that the Mayor failed to implement crucial Council resolutions. In their statement they say such resolutions not implemented include:

* In 2017 the council resolved that municipal overtime, that runs to over R5 million every financial year, be investigated by a reputable independent organisation. It was decided that this organisation was to present a report to Council and any untoward findings reported to the Hawks.

* After a DA sponsored proposal, the council resolved to ring-fence all revenue generated from the sale of electricity. This could have enabled the municipality to pay its current account and also service its escalating debt with Eskom.

* The residents of Makana, particularly the poor, have in recent months been forced to drink dirty and untreated water with traces of the pathogen E. Coli. This potentially creates a danger to the public – especially infants and the elderly.

In addition, the DA says, “Under the mayor’s watch, the municipality has become the provincial capital of potholes and illegal dumpsites.”

Acknowledging COGTA’s recent cash injection to fix roads, the DA says, “ the townships are still riddled with potholes and Makhanda, previously known as Grahamstown, covered in litter. The DA believes the removal of the mayor will be the first step in restoring the past glory of this historic town.”

The Municipal Structures Act deals with the removal of a Mayor but is not clear on the consequences for the Mayoral Committee. In the case of a President, their removal through a vote of no confidence requires their deputy and Cabinet to resign. The Mayoral Committee, which serves as the Mayor’s “Cabinet”, has five members in addition to the Mayor.

The Standing Rules and Orders for the Meetings of the Council and its Committees, a document issued by the SA Local Government Association (SALGA) to local councils, stipulate that matters are brought before the council or committees by notice of motion. The notice must be submitted to the Municipal Manager. However, it is Council’s Speaker, in Makana’s case Councillor Yandiswa Vara, who determines whether a motion may be placed on the agenda.

Grocott’s Mail has requested confirmation from the Speaker whether the motion will be tabled at the coming council meeting, and whether she will accede to the DA’s request that the ballot be secret.

A request to the Mayor for her comment on the motion and its role and impact in the current political climate had not yet been responded to at the time of publishing.