Weather | About | Advertise | Subscribe | Contact | Support Grocott's Mail
Grocott's Mail
You are at:»»»Bravo RU, Kingswood, SAC

Bravo RU, Kingswood, SAC

0
By on Letters, OPINION & ANALYSIS

A word of thanks and congratulations to Rhodes University, St Andrew’s College, Kingswood College and the Diocesan School for Girls for making available their firefighting staff and bowsers to put out a large fire at Constitution Street, Queens Grove, and Bedford Street on 12 July.

Had it not been for the abovementioned institutions and their staff, with their bowsers a number of houses would have been burnt down during the terrible fire that day.

Many thanks to the Institutions, and their staff and congratulations on a job well done.

Brin Brody

Facebook Comments

About Author

Grocott's Mail Contributors includes content submitted by members of the public, and public and private institutions and organisations - regular and occasional, expert and citizen, opinion and analysis.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.