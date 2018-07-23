Bravo RU, Kingswood, SAC

A word of thanks and congratulations to Rhodes University, St Andrew’s College, Kingswood College and the Diocesan School for Girls for making available their firefighting staff and bowsers to put out a large fire at Constitution Street, Queens Grove, and Bedford Street on 12 July.

Had it not been for the abovementioned institutions and their staff, with their bowsers a number of houses would have been burnt down during the terrible fire that day.

Many thanks to the Institutions, and their staff and congratulations on a job well done.

Brin Brody