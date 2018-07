Sunday 8 July was the sixth annual G2C Mountain Bike Ride from Grahamstown to Port Alfred. The weather was perfect, with clear skies and no wind. The riders had yet another enjoyable and successful race and the event was well supported by local and national riders as well as the Eastern Cape community. Our sincere thanks to you for your involvement – we are most grateful for the valuable contribution you made to the overall success of the G2C.

G2C organisers.