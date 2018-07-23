Ikamvayouth thank you

Ikamvayouth would like to thank Ms Nikki Hayes and Nombulelo High School stakeholders at large; Mr Strydom, manager of Spar and Ms Elke of Fruit & Veg for their commitment in making our winter school event so successful. It was in your assistance that we managed to conduct a successful Winter School for Grahamstown scholars in a pleasant, and comfortable manner. Your generous contribution helped make our vision a reality by helping to offset the cost of holding the Winter School.

Thank you all

Lungisa Klass