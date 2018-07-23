Weather | About | Advertise | Subscribe | Contact | Support Grocott's Mail
Grocott's Mail
You are at:»»»Ikamvayouth thank you

Ikamvayouth thank you

0
By on Letters, OPINION & ANALYSIS

Ikamvayouth would like to thank Ms Nikki Hayes and Nombulelo High School stakeholders at large; Mr Strydom, manager of Spar and Ms Elke of Fruit & Veg for their commitment in making our winter school event so successful. It was in your assistance that we managed to conduct a successful Winter School for Grahamstown scholars in a pleasant, and comfortable manner. Your generous contribution helped make our vision a reality by helping to offset the cost of holding the Winter School.

Thank you all

Lungisa Klass

Facebook Comments

About Author

Grocott's Mail Contributors includes content submitted by members of the public, and public and private institutions and organisations - regular and occasional, expert and citizen, opinion and analysis.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.