A 36-year-old man was arrested after the the Grahamstown Highway Patrol found a bag containing loose dagga in a vehicle they stopped and searched around 4.30pm on Sunday 22 July. The man will appear in the Grahamstown Magistrate’s Court early this week.

During the search of a long-distance bus earlier that day, the team found a blue sports travelling bag containing eight parcels of loose compressed dagga. No one was arrested.