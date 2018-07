Wesley Methodist Church Congregation would like to thank for the following people for their donations to the church at their recent Teddy Bear’s picnic for kids held at Wesley Methodist Church. They are Marius Roberts from Buco Hardware, Andy Bradfield from Brad Electrical, Mrs M Botha, Terry Butterworth from Good Hope Cycles, Jon Campbell from Pick n Pay, Kevin van der Merwe from PG Glass and Peter Bailey.

May God bless you all

The Wesley Methodist Church Congregation