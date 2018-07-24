Elephants to roam again after 150 years

History will be made on July 31 when SANPARKS and Network for Animals (NFA) relocate an elephant family to an area of the Eastern Cape where elephants last roamed 150 years ago.

“At a time when elephants are being wiped out at the rate of 100 a day, Network for Animals takes great pride that working with SANPARKS, we are giving new hope to elephants in a wild but very safe area,” said David Barritt NFA’s campaign director.

The relocation will take place at the Addo National Park near Port Elizabeth. Addo owns land near Darlington where elephants used to roam in the 1800s. The elephant family live in Addo’s main area but can’t reach Darlington because of roads, railway lines and fences. They will be humanly moved and carefully taken by truck to their new home a four-hour-drive away.

A family of 27 elephants have been chosen. This includes mothers, babies, teenagers, the matriarch and bulls. They have to be moved as a family for their psychological well-being.

The Darlington land is a remote wilderness area north of the main park, located far from poaching areas. The area has vegetation for them to eat and water to drink. The family will be able to safely breed.

Network for Animals and SANPARKS will have professional rangers, wildlife veterinarians and helicopters working throughout this massive organizational challenge.

For more information please contact Lynette Arcus: lynevent@mweb.co.za