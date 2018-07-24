Rhodes University leads the way in community engagement

Makana Municipality and Rhodes University teamed up this week to throw a memorable birthday bash for Funiwe Jane Mahlakahlaka at the with the Ethembeni Service Centre for the Elderly. Mahlakahlaka, who shares a birthday with Nelson Mandela, turned 100 on Wednesday 18 July, 2018. The special occasion was to mark Mandela Day and also launched Trading Live, the Rhodes University Community Engagement-organised project that has inspired joy all over Grahamstown (Makhanda) this week.

Running at 150 sites across Grahamstown until 24 July 2018, the uniquely Rhodes initiative seeks to honour the legacy of Nelson Mandela and build the community. It involves a week of activities pairing individuals and organisations in the town through the sharing of time, skills and other assets.

Trading Live takes place annually in the week following Mandela Day. It underscores the principle that everyone has something to offer and can be empowered through being a giver or contributor as well as a receiver.

Trading Live has once again drawn attention to Rhodes University as a leader in the Community Engagement field. The Nelson Mandela Foundation has approached the RUCE Office to produce a guide that will enable other universities to run similar programmes across the country.

Contact Nosi Nkwinti 046 603 7482 and tradinglive@ru.ac.za