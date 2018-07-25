Crashes kill two outside Grahamstown (Makhanda)

Two people died in accidents near Grahamstown (Makhanda) on Tuesday 24 July.

Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said a detainee being transported in the back of a Correctional Services vehicle from Port Alfred to Grahamstown (Makhanda) died after it collided with a private vehicle at Stones Hill around 10am on Tuesday 24 July.

The 26-year-old man sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance. He passed away at 5.10pm yesterday afternoon.

Both drivers sustained minor injuries.

A case of culpable homicide was opened following an earlier horror accident on the N2 from the Grahamstown (Makhanda) to Port Elizabeth around 3am on Saturday 21 July 2018.

Govender said a grey BMW was travelling from the Grahamstown direction towards Port Elizabeth.

“The driver lost control on a curve 43km from Grahamstown,” Govender said.The vehicle hit the left-hand-side railings and overturned several times.

“The passenger was thrown out of the vehicle he died on the scene with multiple injuries,” Govender said. “He had head injuries, both legs were broken and one was completely amputated.”

In a terrible sequel, the driver of a retail chain’s delivery truck travelling towards Grahamstown veered to the left side of the road to avoid the accident scene, but instead drove over the dead passenger.

“The truck has no damage, but the BMW was severely damaged,” Govender said.

The driver was in hospital in a critical condition. Police were trying to establish the names of both the BMW occupants.