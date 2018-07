Kings to kick-off Pro14 campaign in Italy, Wales

The Southern Kings will get their 2018/19 Guinness Pro14 campaign underway on the road when they take on Zebre in Italy on 1 September and the Dragons in Wales on 8 September, before heading back to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium to tackle Ulster on 16 September.

This much was confirmed yesterday by the tournament organisers, who also announced that the 14 competing sides would engage in 21 pool rounds in 152 matches of the regular season, before culminating in the playoffs with the final set for 25 May 2019.

In what will be the Port Elizabeth-based outfit’s second season in the competition, along with the Toyota Cheetahs, Deon Davids’ side will be eager to improve on their 2017-18 record where they managed just one win in 21-matches.

The opening round of fixtures begins on 31 August when defending champions Leinster take on the Cardiff Blues at Cardiff Arms Park.

“For the first-time ever we have produced fixtures with kick-off times and dates right up to Round 17 which we have never been able to do before,” said Tournament Director David Jordan. “When you consider the planning required around incoming and outbound South African tours, it’s fantastic to have so much of the season mapped out ahead of us at this point.

“Rarely, has there been so much anticipation and excitement ahead of a new season now that we every game live across the UK on Premier Sports fully supported by eir sport & TG4 in Ireland, SuperSport in South Africa and S4C in Wales. Our new broadcast arrangements will drive up the broadcast standards and supporters should rightly get excited by what is to come.

“I would like to thank all of our broadcast partners for their input into the process and the patience and flexibility of our teams throughout. Naturally, the logistics involved in scheduling an international club rugby tournament present many challenges, but our clubs and broadcasters recognise that the Guinness PRO14 is incredibly unique which is why they are so proud to be a part of the Championship.

“We are confident that we have respected the wide-ranging criteria required to produce the fixture list, whether that is accommodating traditional Friday or Saturday match-days for various clubs or working around clubs who share venues with football teams.

“Naturally, there is an abundance of international travel involved, too, and that is all part of the appeal of the Guinness PRO14, and now with the South African teams involved our clubs have embraced the opportunity to go on tour – a cherished aspect of the game that has faded away in recent times. I wish all of our teams the very best of luck this season as we look forward to another terrific campaign of Guinness PRO14 action.”

Guinness PRO14 Fixtures for the 2018/19 season (Southern Kings matches are in bold):

ROUND 1

Friday, August 31

19h35 Cardiff Blues v Leinster Rugby, Cardiff Arms Park

19h35 Ospreys Rugby v Edinburgh Rugby, Liberty Stadium

Saturday, September 1

15h00 Connacht Rugby v Glasgow Warriors, The Sportsground

17h15 Ulster Rugby v Scarlets, Kingspan Stadium

17h15 Munster Rugby v Toyota Cheetahs, venue TBC

19h35 Dragons v Benetton Rugby, Rodney Parade

20h35 Zebre Rugby Club v Southern Kings, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi

ROUND 2

Friday, September 7

19h35 Glasgow Warriors v Munster Rugby, Scotstoun Stadium

19h35 Ulster Rugby v Edinburgh Rugby, Kingspan Stadium

Saturday, September 8

15h00 Dragons v Southern Kings, Rodney Parade

17h15 Connacht Rugby v Zebre Rugby Club, The Sportsground

17h30 Ospreys Rugby v Toyota Cheetahs, Liberty Stadium

19h35 Scarlets v Leinster Rugby, Parc y Scarlets

20h35 Benetton Rugby v Cardiff Blues, Stadio Monigo

ROUND 3

Friday, September 14

19h35 Edinburgh Rugby v Connacht Rugby, BT Murrayfield

19h35 Munster Rugby v Ospreys Rugby, Irish Independent Park

Saturday, September 15

17h15 Scarlets v Benetton Rugby, Parc y Scarlets

17h15 Leinster Rugby v Dragons, RDS Arena

19h30 Toyota Cheetahs v Glasgow Warriors, Toyota Stadium

20h35 Zebre Rugby Club v Cardiff Blues, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi

Sunday, September 16

14h15 Southern Kings v Ulster Rugby, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

ROUND 4

Friday, September 21

19h15 Toyota Cheetahs v Ulster Rugby, Toyota Stadium

19h35 Cardiff Blues v Munster Rugby, Cardiff Arms Park

Saturday, September 22

15h00 Southern Kings v Glasgow Warriors, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

17h15 Connacht Rugby v Scarlets, The Sportsground

17h15 Dragons v Zebre Rugby Club, Rodney Parade

19h35 Leinster Rugby v Edinburgh Rugby, RDS Arena

19h35 Ospreys Rugby v Benetton Rugby, Liberty Stadium

ROUND 5

Friday, September 28

19h35 Cardiff Blues v Toyota Cheetahs, Cardiff Arms Park

19h35 Edinburgh Rugby v Benetton Rugby, BT Murrayfield

Saturday, September 29

16h00 Zebre Rugby Club v Ospreys Rugby, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi

17h15 Connacht Rugby v Leinster Rugby, venue TBC

18h30 Scarlets v Southern Kings, venue TBC

19h35 Glasgow Warriors v Dragons, venue TBC

19h35 Munster Rugby v Ulster Rugby, venue TBC

ROUND 6

Friday, October 5

19h35 Edinburgh Rugby v Toyota Cheetahs, BT Murrayfield

19h35 Glasgow Warriors v Zebre Rugby, Scotstoun Stadium

19h35 Ulster Rugby v Connacht Rugby, Kingspan Stadium

Saturday, October 6

15h00 Scarlets v Ospreys Rugby, Parc y Scarlets

17h15 Dragons v Cardiff Blues, Rodney Parade

18h00 Leinster Rugby v Munster Rugby, Aviva Stadium

20h00 Benetton Rugby v Southern Kings, Stadio Monigo

ROUND 7

Friday, October 26

19h00 Southern Kings v Scarlets, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

19h55 Ulster Rugby v Dragons, Kingspan Stadium

20h00 Zebre v Edinburgh Rugby, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi

Saturday, October 27

16h00 Benetton Rugby v Leinster Rugby, Stadio Monigo

17h15 Munster Rugby v Glasgow Warriors, Thomond Park

19h15 Toyota Cheetahs v Cardiff Blues, Toyota Stadium

October 26/27/28

TBC Ospreys v Connacht, Liberty Stadium

ROUND 8

Friday, November 2

19h35 Edinburgh Rugby v Scarlets, BT Murrayfield

19h35 Ospreys Rugby v Glasgow Warriors, Liberty Stadium

Saturday, November 3

16h00 Benetton Rugby v Ulster Rugby, Stadio Monigo

17h15 Connacht Rugby v Dragons, Sportsground

Sunday, November 4

14h45 Cardiff Blues v Zebre, Cardiff Arms Park

14h45 Southern Kings v Leinster Rugby, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

16h45 Toyota Cheetahs v Munster Rugby, Toyota Stadium

ROUND 9

Friday, November 23

19h35 Glasgow Warriors v Cardiff Blues, Scotstoun

19h35 Leinster Rugby v Ospreys Rugby, RDS Arena

19h35 Scarlets v Ulster Rugby, Parc y Scarlets

Saturday, November 24

14h30 Toyota Cheetahs v Benetton Rugby, Toyota Stadium

Sunday, November 25

15h00 Southern Kings v Connacht Rugby, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

16h30 Zebre v Munster Rugby, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi

17h30 Dragons v Edinburgh Rugby, Rodney Parade

ROUND 10

Friday, November 30

19h35 Ospreys Rugby v Zebre, Liberty Stadium

19h35 Munster Rugby v Edinburgh Rugby, Irish Independent Park

Saturday, December 1

15h00 Ulster Rugby v Cardiff Blues, Kingspan Stadium

17h00 Toyota Cheetahs v Connacht Rugby, Toyota Stadium

17h15 Glasgow Warriors v Scarlets, Scotstoun Stadium

17h15 Dragons v Leinster Rugby, Rodney Parade

19h15 Southern Kings v Benetton Rugby, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

ROUND 11

Friday, December 21

19h35 Ulster Rugby v Munster Rugby, Kingspan Stadium

Saturday, December 22

15h00 Ospreys Rugby v Scarlets, Liberty Stadium

17h15 Cardiff Blues v Dragons, Cardiff Arms Park

17h15 Edinburgh Rugby v Glasgow Warriors, BT Murrayfield Stadium

19h45 Leinster Rugby v Connacht Rugby, RDS Arena

TBC Zebre v Benetton Rugby, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi

ROUND 12

Friday, December 28

19h35 Connacht Rugby v Ulster Rugby, Sportsground

Saturday, December 29

TBC Benetton Rugby v Zebre, Stadio Monigo

15h00 Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh Rugby, Scotstoun

17h15 Munster Rugby v Leinster Rugby, Thomond Park

17h15 Scarlets v Cardiff Blues, Parc y Scarlets

Sunday, December 30

15h00 Dragons v Ospreys Rugby, Rodney Parade

ROUND 13

Saturday, January 5

15h00 Benetton Rugby v Glasgow Warriors, Stadio Monigo

17h15 Leinster Rugby v Ulster Rugby, RDS Arena

17h15 Scarlets v Dragons, Parc y Scarlets

19h35 Edinburgh Rugby v Southern Kings, BT Murrayfield

19h35 Connacht Rugby v Munster Rugby, Sportsground

Sunday, January 6

14h00 Zebre v Toyota Cheetahs, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi

January 4/5/6

TBC Ospreys Rugby v Cardiff Blues

ROUND 11

Saturday, January 19

TBC Southern Kings v Toyota Cheetahs, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

ROUND 14

Friday, January 25

19h35 Glasgow Warriors v Ospreys Rugby, Scotstoun Stadium

19h35 Leinster Rugby v Scarlets, RDS Arena

19h35 Ulster Rugby v Benetton Rugby, Kingspan Stadium

Saturday, January 26

15h00 Dragons v Munster Rugby, Rodney Parade

15h00 Toyota Cheetahs v Zebre, Toyota Stadium

17h15 Cardiff Blues v Connacht Rugby, Cardiff Arms Park

17h15 Southern Kings v Edinburgh Rugby, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

ROUND 12

Saturday, February 2

16h00 Toyota Cheetahs v Southern Kings, Toyota Stadium

ROUND 15

Friday, February 15

19h35 Edinburgh Rugby v Dragons, BT Murrayfield

19h35 Munster Rugby v Southern Kings, Irish Independent Park

Saturday, February 16

16h00 Zebre v Leinster Rugby, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi

17h30 Connacht Rugby v Toyota Cheetahs, Sportsground

18h15 Benetton Rugby v Scarlets, Stadio Monigo

19h35 Cardiff Blues v Glasgow Warriors, Cardiff Arms Park

February 15/16/17

TBC Ospreys Rugby v Ulster Rugby, Liberty Stadium

ROUND 16

Friday, February 22

19h35 Glasgow Warriors v Connacht Rugby, Scotstoun Stadium

19h35 Ospreys Rugby v Munster Rugby, Liberty Stadium

19h55 Leinster Rugby v Southern Kings, RDS Arena

Saturday, February 23

14h00 Benetton Rugby v Dragons, Stadio Monigo

19h35 Edinburgh Rugby v Cardiff Blues, BT Murrayfield

19h35 Ulster Rugby v Zebre, Kingspan Stadium

Sunday, February 24

TBC Scarlets v Toyota Cheetahs, Parc y Scarlets

ROUND 17

Friday, March 1

19h35 Leinster Rugby v Toyota Cheetahs, RDS Arena

Saturday, March 2

14h45 Connacht Rugby v Ospreys Rugby, Sportsground

16h00 Benetton Rugby v Edinburgh Rugby, Stadio Monigo

17h00 Scarlets v Munster Rugby, Parc y Scarlets

18h15 Zebre v Glasgow Warriors, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi

19h35 Cardiff Blues v Southern Kings, Cardiff Arms Park

Sunday, March 3

15h00 Dragons v Ulster Rugby, Rodney Parade

ROUND 18

March 22/23/24

Cardiff Blues v Scarlets

Connacht Rugby v Benetton Rugby

Edinburgh Rugby v Leinster Rugby

Glasgow Warriors v Toyota Cheetahs

Munster Rugby v Zebre

Ospreys Rugby v Dragons

Ulster Rugby v Southern Kings

ROUND 19

April 5/6/7

Toyota Cheetahs v Ospreys Rugby

Glasgow Warriors v Ulster Rugby

Southern Kings v Dragons

Leinster Rugby v Benetton Rugby

Munster Rugby v Cardiff Blues

Scarlets v Edinburgh Rugby

Zebre v Connacht Rugby

ROUND 20

April 12/13/14

Toyota Cheetahs v Dragons

Connacht Rugby v Cardiff Blues

Edinburgh Rugby v Ulster Rugby

Southern Kings v Ospreys

Leinster Rugby v Glasgow Warriors

Scarlets v Zebre

Benetton Rugby v Munster Rugby

ROUND 21

April 26/27/28

Cardiff Blues v Ospreys Rugby

Toyota Cheetahs v Southern Kings

Dragons v Scarlets

Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh Rugby

Munster Rugby v Connacht Rugby

Ulster Rugby v Leinster Rugby

Zebre v Benetton Rugby

Final Stages:

Quarter-finals Stage – May 3/4/5

Semi-finals – May 17/18/19

Guinness PRO14 Final – May 25