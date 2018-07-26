Mazda SA launches enhanced CX-3

Mazda Southern Africa has begun accepting orders for the updated Mazda CX-3 at dealerships throughout Southern Africa. An ideal crossover; the CX-3 has received interior and exterior updates.
Design improvements include front fog lamp bezel colour change to black, up-styled 18-inch alloy wheels and the Mazda grill refined to consist of fewer, more pronounced lines. Representing the next level of Mazda’s premium colour palette, Soul Red Crystal is now available across the range. LED rear combination lamps are now available for the Individual and Individual Plus derivatives.
Inside, the front centre console armrest and electric parking brake (EPB) are introduced from the Active derivative for a more premium finish and enhanced comfort. The rear centre seat armrest with cup holders and automatic dimming rearview mirror are available from the Dynamic derivative. The Individual and Individual Plus derivatives now come standard with full leather seat upholstery.
The model line-up remains unchanged with six derivatives that feature the 115kW 2.0L SKYACTIV petrol engine, mated with either 6 speed Manual or Automatic transmission.
MazdaCare
The Mazda CX-3 range is designed and built to the highest standard of performance and reliability. This standard is backed up by a 3-year unlimited kilometre service plan. To provide complete peace of mind motoring, a 3-year factory warranty, a 3-year roadside assistance and a 5-year Corrosion Warranty are also included.
Model Lineup and Pricing
Mazda CX-3 2.0L Active FWD Manual – R292,700 – R295,700 (Incl VAT)
2.0L Active FWD Auto – R313,000 (Incl VAT)
- Maximum power: 115kW
- Maximum torque: 206Nm
- 16″ Alloy wheels
- Halogen headlamps
- Power folding mirrors
- Manual air-conditioning
- Electronic park brake
- Radio – CD/ AUX / USB
- 4 Speakers
- Bluetooth
- Multi-function steering wheel with audio controls
- Cruise control
- Front centre console armrest
- Smart keyless push-button engine start
- Front fog lamp bezel colour change (Black)
- i-Stop (available from 2.0 Active Auto transmission)
Mazda CX-3 2.0L Dynamic FWD Manual – R322,300 (Incl VAT)
2.0L Dynamic FWD Automatic – R334,300 (Incl VAT)
- Auto headlamps
- Front LED fog lamp
- Front rain-sensing wipers
- MZD Connect system 7-inch display screen
- MZD Commander
- 6 Speakers
- Leather steering wheel
- Leather gear knob
- Auto air-conditioning
- Sunglass holder
- Rear centre seat armrest with cupholders
- Auto dimming interior mirror
- Smart advanced keyless entry
- Parking sensors (Rear)
Mazda CX-3 2.0L Individual FWD Automatic – R384,600 (Incl VAT)
- 18″ Alloy wheels
- LED headlamps
- Daytime running lamps (LED)
- Chrome side door garnish
- Power sliding and tilt glass sunroof
- Parking sensors (Rear) with reverse camera
- Full leather seats
- BOSE sound system with 7 Speakers
- Head up display (HUD)
- Integrated Navigation
- LED rear combination lamps
Mazda CX-3 2.0L Individual Plus FWD Automatic – R399,200 (Incl VAT)
- Auto fold mirrors
- Adaptive Headlamps (ALH) – LED
- Blind Spot Monitor (BSM)
- Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
- Smart City Brake Support (SCBS)
- Driver Attention Alert (DAA)