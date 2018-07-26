Mazda SA launches enhanced CX-3

Mazda Southern Africa has begun accepting orders for the updated Mazda CX-3 at dealerships throughout Southern Africa. An ideal crossover; the CX-3 has received interior and exterior updates.

Design improvements include front fog lamp bezel colour change to black, up-styled 18-inch alloy wheels and the Mazda grill refined to consist of fewer, more pronounced lines. Representing the next level of Mazda’s premium colour palette, Soul Red Crystal is now available across the range. LED rear combination lamps are now available for the Individual and Individual Plus derivatives.

Inside, the front centre console armrest and electric parking brake (EPB) are introduced from the Active derivative for a more premium finish and enhanced comfort. The rear centre seat armrest with cup holders and automatic dimming rearview mirror are available from the Dynamic derivative. The Individual and Individual Plus derivatives now come standard with full leather seat upholstery.

The model line-up remains unchanged with six derivatives that feature the 115kW 2.0L SKYACTIV petrol engine, mated with either 6 speed Manual or Automatic transmission.

MazdaCare

The Mazda CX-3 range is designed and built to the highest standard of performance and reliability. This standard is backed up by a 3-year unlimited kilometre service plan. To provide complete peace of mind motoring, a 3-year factory warranty, a 3-year roadside assistance and a 5-year Corrosion Warranty are also included.

Model Lineup and Pricing

Mazda CX-3 2.0L Active FWD Manual – R292,700 – R295,700 (Incl VAT)

2.0L Active FWD Auto – R313,000 (Incl VAT)

Maximum power: 115kW

Maximum torque: 206Nm

16″ Alloy wheels

Halogen headlamps

Power folding mirrors

Manual air-conditioning

Electronic park brake

Radio – CD/ AUX / USB

4 Speakers

Bluetooth

Multi-function steering wheel with audio controls

Cruise control

Front centre console armrest

Smart keyless push-button engine start

Front fog lamp bezel colour change (Black)

i-Stop (available from 2.0 Active Auto transmission)

Mazda CX-3 2.0L Dynamic FWD Manual – R322,300 (Incl VAT)

2.0L Dynamic FWD Automatic – R334,300 (Incl VAT)

Auto headlamps

Front LED fog lamp

Front rain-sensing wipers

MZD Connect system 7-inch display screen

MZD Commander

6 Speakers

Leather steering wheel

Leather gear knob

Auto air-conditioning

Sunglass holder

Rear centre seat armrest with cupholders

Auto dimming interior mirror

Smart advanced keyless entry

Parking sensors (Rear)

Mazda CX-3 2.0L Individual FWD Automatic – R384,600 (Incl VAT)

18″ Alloy wheels

LED headlamps

Daytime running lamps (LED)

Chrome side door garnish

Power sliding and tilt glass sunroof

Parking sensors (Rear) with reverse camera

Full leather seats

BOSE sound system with 7 Speakers

Head up display (HUD)

Integrated Navigation

LED rear combination lamps

Mazda CX-3 2.0L Individual Plus FWD Automatic – R399,200 (Incl VAT)