Tip of the Week Of stray animals

I think some clarity is needed to help the staff at the SPCA, we are not responsible for stray or street dogs, not because we don’t care but because we do not have the manpower or the finances to deal with it. The people responsible for the collection and management of Stray and Street Animals are in accordance with the by-laws, the Makana Municipality. If a member of the public finds a stray animal they need to first check if the dog has a collar and an ID tag. If the dog has an ID tag and is approachable, check the ID tag and if there is a phone number, phone the owner, they most probably live around the corner. If the animal has a SPCA ID tag it will have the SPCA’s number on it and you can phone us to trace the owner. We have countless calls about stray animals that have collars and ID tags with phone numbers and the caller asks us to phone the owner. Please phone the owner straight away – this saves time and causes less stress for the animal. If there is no collar or ID tag please contact the Municipal Parks Department on 046 603 6072 or out of hours on 046 622 4444 or the person can assist by bringing the stray animal to the SPCA

