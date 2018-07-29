Weather | About | Advertise | Subscribe | Contact | Support Grocott's Mail
Waves for Change hosted their graduation on 21 July in Muizenberg. Photo: Supplied.

Waves for Change Graduation

NEWS

21 July, Waves for Change hosted a very special event in Muizenberg, graduation! After a child has spent one year in the programme they go through graduation. Graduation is a rite of passage in Waves for Change, hopefully symbolising the first year of many more to come. Waves for Change graduates go on to become leaders in the organisation, like surf coaches and mentors for the younger members.

For more information about Waves for Change visit their website here: https://www.waves-for-change.org/

Photos courtesy of Liesel James, Muizenberg Site Director. 

 

