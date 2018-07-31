Hero of the Week: Rozario Fourie

Rozario Fourie is a talented young rugby player from Oatlands Preparatory School. The Grade 5 pupil has been playing exceptionally on the rugby field since he started at Oatlands, and even received an award from the school in 2016.

As a flyhalf, Fourie is central to the efforts of his school’s U11 A rugby team. He dreams of moving to Cape Town to play for the Stormers and eventually earning a spot in the national side. “I want to play for South Africa, one day as rugby is my passion,” said Fourie, “I would also like to sell rugby balls and rugby kit.”

Although he does enjoy his academics and learning at school, Fourie mainly enjoys the opportunity to learn and play rugby, and is hoping his talent and dedication will earn him a place at Graeme College for high school.

Four’s coach, Mr Mager, is a firm believer in pushing his players to their best potential. “Rozario always thinks I am too hard on him,” said Mager. “It is because I see so much potential in him and I am just trying to bring the best out of him.

“The interesting thing about coaching is that you have to trouble the comfortable and comfort the troubled. – it is part of my philosophy as a coach,” said Mager.

“For me rugby is like war,” said Fourie, “easy to start, difficult to stop and impossible to forget.”