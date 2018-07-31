Marlow crush SAC dreams

On Saturday 21 July, the St Andrew’s rugby club hosted Marlow from Cradock. The U14s started the day off really well with both their teams winning comfortably. The U15s had a tougher day with both the A and the B sides losing. SAC’s U16s had a mixed day with the Hawks (16 A) losing narrowly 14-15 and the U16 B winning 38-3.

The spread of wins and losses was relatively even, with St Andrews winning 6 and Marlow winning 5 of the games on the day. The Fourth team pulled off a great 33-12 victory, while the Thirds had to fight hard for their 26-21 win. The Seconds had a really good game, pulling off a 43-0 victory over the team from Cradock.

The First team went up against a very spirited Marlow team. The teams were tied at half time at 19-19, with tries from Charlie, Matt Royle and Chris Poole and 2 conversions by Murray Wilson. Marlow managed to go ahead with some excellent tries. They managed to keep the scoreboard ticking over with some excellent long range penalties and put 39 points on the board.

The St Andrew’s boys kept trying and managed another 2 tries from Bame Malesu and Alex Menage to take the score to 31-39, but couldn’t catch Marlow on the day. The 70 points scored showed that both teams wanted to play rugby, however the SAC defence and error rate was too high and Marlow deserved the win.

Rugby Results

St Andrew’s 1sts 31 – 39 Marlow

St Andrew’s 2nds 43 – 0 Marlow

St Andrew’s 3rds 26 – 21 Marlow

St Andrew’s 4ths 33 – 12 Marlow

St Andrew’s U16 A 14 – 15 Marlow

St Andrew’s U16 B 38 – 3 Marlow

St Andrew’s U15 A 17 – 22 Marlow

St Andrew’s U15 B 5 – 30 Marlow

St Andrew’s U15 C 31 – 23 Marlow

St Andrew’s U14 A 41 – 14 Marlow

St Andrew’s U14 B 26 – 21 Marlow