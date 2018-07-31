My Garden May has two winners

The Community Works Programme (CWP) and Andrew Moyakhe Public Primary School have won the latest Sunnyside Garden Centre-Groccot’s Mail monthly prize. They chose different seeds to plant in the school’s garden. School caretaker Xolani Sineke thanked Sunnyside Garden Centre owner Malcolm Southey for the initiative.

“The government [is]fencing,” Sineke said, so there would not be any more animals trampling the school gardens. He also Grocott’s Mail for the publicity that allows people like them to know about the competition.

Sineke was also grateful to the CWP who have helped him in the gardens on occasion, as well as the teachers. Vuyile January of CWP was also excited at getting some free seeds as this will allow them to continue planting veggies for the children.