GBS Mountain Drive fun for the whole family

The GBS Mutual Bank Mountain Drive Half Marathon is shaping up to be another successful and enjoyable race for everyone involved. While the runners will be putting themselves to the test on a grueling 21km course on 25 August, there’s all-day entertainment for the family at the start-finish.

Former president of the Rotary Club of Grahamstown Sunset, Tim Dold believed there was scope for an event in which all the service organisations of Grahamstown could get together to serve a common goal. When the Rotary Club of Grahamstown Sunset got the chance to host the GBS Mountain Drive Half Marathon, it seemed an obvious opportunity to realise the vision.

The Rotary Club of Grahamstown will join up with Round Table, and Mugg & Bean to provide the food, entertainment and activities for everyone to enjoy, whether they are running the race, or simply supporting this great family event.

The Club will be providing a healthy and hearty breakfast on the day, which is not only for runners. Additionally, a large lunch menu will be on offer for everyone to enjoy after the race.

Mugg & Bean will be providing free bottomless coffee to all runners throughout the day, and for those not participating, hot beverages and muffins will be on sale.

Round Table will be putting on all the entertainment and activities for family and friends of the runners, and are looking forward to providing a fun GBS Mountain Drive Half Marathon vibe. In addition to child care, which will allow both parents to run without worrying about their little ones, Round Table will be providing a number of games for children and adults alike, meaning that no one will be left out.

The marshaling of the race will be provided by the Lions Club, who will be there to offer support to all runners over their half marathon.

With all of the fun activities planned and the delicious food and drinks on offer, everyone is guaranteed to have an enjoyable day out at the GBS Mountain Drive Half Marathon this year.