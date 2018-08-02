GBS Mountain Drive training programme – Week 10

With three weeks to go before the GBS Mutual Bank Mountain Drive Half Marathon, here is the eighth week of Grocott’s Mail’s 12-week training programme, created by Terri-Lynn Penney:

Monday Easy 8km

Tuesday 15min warm up

4km Time Trial

10min cool down

Wednesday easy 10km

Thursday 8km over a hilly course pushing up the hills slightly

Friday rest

Saturday 18km over the mountain

Sunday 30min recovery run

Terri-Lynn Penney is a local triathlete, having great success around the province, nationally and internationally. Having recently completed her 14th Two Oceans Ultra Marathon, Grocott’s Mail asked Penney for her go-to training programme for a 21km. With the GBS Mutual Bank Mountain Drive Half Marathon just 12 weeks away, Grocott’s Mail is ready to see our readers reach the finish line.

Penney is a personal trainer and boot-camp instructor, for more information please contact her at 083 504 7940.