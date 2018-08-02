Grahamstown 4 Jesus Mission thanks you

To the residents of Grahamstown who supported and participated in the

Grahamstown 4 Jesus Mission of 2018.

It is with much gratitude that the churches of Grahamstown in partnership with African Enterprise would like to extend a sincere thank you to you for your contribution of time, energy, money and resources during the “Grahamstown 4 Jesus” Mission in May. Through your support, the Grahamstown community hosted over 500 fruitful and uplifting meetings within seven days! Well done! We would also like to extend a big thank you to our mission partners Radio Grahamstown, Settlers City Toyota, Siyakubonga Funeral Parlor, Rat & Parrot, Grocotts Mail, Grahamstown Properties, Micronized and many others. We would not have been able to do that without your encouragement and support. Notable acknowledgements of appreciation have been received from the Police Commissioner, the Military base, School Principals and Chaplains, Christians @Rhodes and staff at Settlers Hospital, but to name a few.

It is with great optimism that we share the good news of an ongoing collaboration between the churches within Grahamstown. We have a passion to make “Grahamstown 4 Jesus” a network that empowers the churches of Grahamstown to have an impact in the city for the Glory of God. Our firm belief, as our campaign slogan says, ‘I have many people in this city’, is that as each of us build up the walls and the gates of ‘our’ city, we will continue to witness the transforming power of God who has many people in this city. By continuing to pray and strengthen the bonds formed between the different churches at our monthly meetings, we trust that we will use our unity to serve the city and community with the transforming power of the Love of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Thank you to all our sponsors and the leaders of Grahamstown for your partnership and support. It is our hope that God will continue to use us all to be a blessing in our beautiful and creative city of Grahamstown.

Grahamstown 4 Jesus Mission 2018 Steering Committee.