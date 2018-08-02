Green energy breakthrough for Makana

Makana has signed a memorandum of agreement with renewable energy trader PowerX, taking a step that could change South Africa’s energy landscape. The Trade Agreement, known in the Electricity Supply Act as the Use of Systems agreement, will make Makana only the second Eastern Cape municipality to enter the renewable energy trading market in a sustained and systematic way.

The recent signing in the Council Chamber follows more than two years of negotiations between Makana Local Municipality, and Power X, facilitated by Cacadu Development Agency (CDA). The municipality’s Local Economic Development Directorate have been project managers and Cacadu Development Agency CEO Chris Wilken stressed the importance of their role.

“This is a groundbreaking agreement that could change the municipal energy landscape,” Wilken said. “We chose Makana because of the support we get from their officials.”

Wilken said the fact that Mayor Nomhle Gaga had championed the project had also been a key factor in getting it off the ground. Makana Municipality is only the second municipality in the Eastern Cape following the Nelson Mandela Metro to make the supply of renewable energy through the municipal grid a reality.

The signing of the agreement will allow Power X to sell renewable energy to municipal customers through the municipality’s grid. Power X is the only entity besides Eskom that has a trader’s license allowing it to both buy and sell electricity.

Sophisticated SMART Meters will be installed to enable the municipality to measure the amount of renewable energy that comes to Makana’s grid and that will be the profit share amount due to Power X.

Power X will now go out on a tender process to invite prospective Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to generate renewable energy that will be supplied to Power X and which will in turn be sold to municipal customers.

In her statement at the media briefing, Gaga said residents who opt to make use of green energy will not only save money, but will also reduce the use of brown energy (Eskom electricity).

“Other than the discounted cost of green electricity to residents/businesses in Makhanda, there are considerable benefits to the municipality, such as the electricity grid being upgraded at no cost to the municipality at the connection points to the grid from the IPP,” Gaga said.

She said about 100 jobs would be directly created from bio-mass to energy. Other benefits included:

• The penalties that the Municipality have to pay to Eskom for exceeding the maximum notified demand will decrease;

• The municipal electricity network will be upgraded at no cost to the municipality;

• Municipal customers will receive discounts where they use green energy;

• Eventually the Municipality will use more green energy than brown energy – which benefits the environment;

• Energy supply will become more stable in terms of fluctuations;

• The Municipality will be able to attract more investment because it can provide green energy that is line with the Sustainable Development Goals and the proposed carbon tax that will be levied on business.

The biggest benefit, said the Mayor, is that the project is implemented at no cost to the municipality.

Emerging industry

At the briefing, Power X adviser Derek Batte said with renewable energy being an emerging industry, this was an opportunity to create economic development. Attractive to a business wanting to operate in Makana will be the fact that Power X sells power to the municipality by unit of electiricty (i.e. kilowatt hours) – not at a rate that escalates with demand.

“While there will be an annual increase, this is based on a fixed escalation ratio,” Batte explained. “In other words a business knows what the cost of electricity will be five years ahead and can create their business plan accordingly.”

What research and engagement has been done to ensure this is feasible?

During the 14-month period up to the signing of the Municipal Systems Agreement, a working group was established consisting of officials of various relevant municipal directorates to work with Power X and CDA to compile a distributed analysis report. This was to determine whether the model proposed would be viable or not.

“Based on this report, the Council took the decision to continue with the bidding process to appoint Power X as an additional trader to Eskom, selling electricity to the municipal customers,” Gaga said.

Public consultations were undertaken with external stakeholders prior to embarking on the bid process. South African Low Emissions Development (SALED) ( a non-profit organisation funded by the UN Aid agency with the aim to provide technical assistance to help South Africa transform its economy to support jobs and sustainable growth, while lowering greenhouse gas emissions) were involved to ensure that the process followed was sound and adhered to all required principles.

How long before the project starts?

According to the statement, it is envisaged that towards the end of the year the bidding process by Power X to appoint IPPs will be concluded and that these IPPs will commence with erecting plants to generate renewable energy to be fed into the municipal grid.