New headmaster for Kingswood College

Kingswood College welcomed James Hough as the Head of the Kingswood Junior School earlier this month.

Hough has had extensive senior management and educational experience in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, having served as Deputy Headmaster at Cowan House and then Headmaster at New Hanover Primary.

“It is an honour to be appointed as the Headmaster of Kingswood College Junior School,” Hough said. “In my short time here, already I can clearly see that I have the privilege of leading a group of dedicated and highly skilled teachers in a wonderful environment to grow children.”

Hough firmly believes that education is far more than just imparting knowledge and covering prescribed content.

“At Kingswood College we do and always will aspire to unlock the potential of each individual child and develop a want and excitement for life-long learning, and at the same time, focus on character formation, intellectual and emotional growth,” he said. “We must create an environment where flames are being kindled, nurtured and fed, enabling children to become curious and confident to explore and where they are inspired to achieve their own personal excellence in a variety of spheres.

“It is an incredibly exciting time to be involved in education and at Kingswood College.”



Hough is joined by his wife Annalee, son Ben, and daughters Julia and Gracie.