Contentment is learned

By J.J. Botha

According to the dictionary to be content means to experience peace and joy. In today’s society so many people live their lives wishing for peace and joy. So many people hope or dream of different circumstances. So many wish for their situation to change.

But the Apostle Paul had a very different view of contentment, whilst in jail we find him writing the following very profound piece of Scripture. Php 4:11-13; 11 I have learned to be content in whatever circumstances I am. 12 I know both how to have a little, and I know how to have a lot. In any and all circumstances I have learned the secret of being content – whether well fed or hungry, whether in abundance or in need. 13 I am able to do all things through Him who strengthens me.

Paul is saying contentment has nothing to do with the perfect conditions or ideal circumstance. Rather contentment is something you learn, and then he goes ahead and shares the secret to real contentment with us in verse 13.

Real contentment is being able to face anything, to get through everything because of Christ Jesus who gives us the strength to do so. Contentment, peace and joy amidst chaos, is the result of being able to trust God no matter what, because I know that I know that I know He will never leave me and never fail me.