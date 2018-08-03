Kingswood clean up in Graeme hockey derby

Graeme College hosted Kingswood on Wednesday 25 July in what is always an eagerly anticipated derby fixture. Graeme took on their visitors in three hockey matches early in the day, which saw Graeme’s U15 A side take on the U14 A side from Kingswood, while both sets of First and Second teams went head to head.

This was the start of the final week of winter sports fixtures for Kingswood’s hockey side, which included a 3-1 win for the Kingswood First Team. Graeme were slow to get out the starting blocks and struggled in the first half. The Kingswood side had a number of very influential players, whom Graeme struggled to keep up with. Two soft goals meant that Kingswood went in to the break with a comfortable lead.

Graeme were not clinical enough on the night to make their chances count, but always looked dangerous with well executed penalty corner routines. One of those was converted to help Graeme claw back into the game, and actually hold a lot of the momentum in the second half. Kingswood stood firm, however, and held on to a well deserved 3-1 win.

Kingswood were undefeated on the day, with their Second team winning 1-2, while the Graeme U15 A side drew 1-1 against the Kingswood U14 A side.

Results:

Graeme College U15 A 1-1 Kingswood College U14 A

Graeme College 2nds 1-2 Kingswood College 2nds

Graeme College 1st 1-3 Kingswood College 1st