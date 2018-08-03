R30 000 worth of goats returned to owner

Detectives from the Stock Theft Unit in Grahamstown recovered 12 goats stolen from a Peddie farm on 27 July in a kraal at nearby Nqwenerhana. A 32 year old man was arrested, police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said.

The man faces a charge of stock theft and appeared in the Peddie Magistrate’s court today 3 August.

Incidents of stock theft have been a crime of concern within the Grahamstown Cluster and over a period great losses have been suffered by both established and emerging farmers, Govender said.

Brigadier David Kanuka thanked the team and also urged the community to continue working with the community. “You are the eyes and ears of the SAPS. Your assistance is imperative in crime fighting” he said.