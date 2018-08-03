St Marks overpower Glen Roses

St Marks (Alicedale) First Rugby team earned a crucial bonus point 34-3 win over Glen Roses in their Eastern Province Rugby Union (EPRU) Grand Challenge Shield B encounter in Alicedale on Saturday 28 July . After leading 15-3 lead at the break, the home side scored nineteen unanswered points in the second half to earn their victory.

With three matches remaining in the competition, it was imperative for St Marks to clinch maximum points to strengthen their position in the top three of the Grand Challenge Shield B log. They went into the fixture on Saturday with only one thing on their mind, and successfully finished their mission in style with a comprehensive bonus point win, scoring five tries in the process.

After a shaky start by the home team that saw Glen Roses convert an early penalty in the second minute of the first half, the home side came back strongly. They scored two tries in the first half in the form of captain and eightman Kido Alexander and centre Juandre Nel, while flyhalf Francois Nel slotted a conversion and penalty to make it 15-3 at halftime.

St Marks opened the floodgates in the second half in search for the four or more tries for the bonus point. Their powerful forwards came to the party and dominated matters up front, ensuring quality ball for their backs. The home side ran in three more second half tries. Alexander scored his second of the match while Francois Nel and, flanker, Winston Fredericks crossed the line. Cameron Jewell succeeded with two conversions to make it 34-3 for his side.

The game ended prematurely with still 10minutes left in the second half, due to the number of injuries suffered by the visitors, with no substitutions left for Glen Roses. Captain Alexander was voted Man of the Match for his brilliant all round performance.

Other Grand Challenge Shield B Results:

Motherwell 22-5 Rhodes

Kwaru 34-12 Rosebuds

St Marks PE 28-0 Booysens Pride

This Weekend’s Fixtures:

Rosebuds vs Motherwell

St Marks PE vs Kwaru

Glen Roses vs Booysens Pride

Zwide vs St Marks Alicedale