Thank you SASSA Grahamstown

In these days when there is so much (justified) negativity surrounding various aspects of public service delivery, it is a pleasure to highlight one bright spot in the administration. Twice in the past year I have visited the Grahamstown SASSA office. On the first occasion in late 2017 I waited only about two minutes before receiving attention. On a further visit this week, after checking in with security, I was immediately able to meet with one of the ladies dealing with exchange of SASSA cards. She was pleasant and efficient and I was out of the office with my new card in less than ten minutes. It is a pleasure for me to commend this organization for the service I received.

Happy Pensioner