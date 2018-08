The Grahamstown Music Society will host a recital of guitar music to be performed by Cinzia Milani on Thursday 9 August 2018 at 7.30pm in the St Andrew’s College Chapel.

The programme is entitled Around the World – a tribute to Ida Presti, Italian, Brazilian and South American Music. Ticket prices: R90, R70 (pensioners), R50 (students in tertiary institutions); no charge for Music Society members or schoolgoers.