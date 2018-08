Sithembile Ngece is grandfather who has tended a garden for the past 26 years.

He studied Agriculture and Planting at the Land Bouwer School Farmers Association near Fort Beaufort, and has since had enough confidence to grow spinach, mealies, pumpkins, beans, and nuts, among other veggies. Ngece keeps the garden going with organic manure.

He would love to have a wire fence around his garden to keep vandals and stray animals away.