‘Seeing Red’ – one night only

Winner of the Best Ensemble at the National Arts Festival 2018, Seeing Red will show at Rhodes Theatre for one night only. Mmatumisang Motsisi has created, in collaboration with the cast, another thought-provoking piece. In a world were menstruation taboo is commonplace, Seeing Red is a celebration of the strength of women.

Set in the fictional village of Boswa, Kgosigadi, a strong woman with a great sense of responsibility, takes it upon herself to protest against a law that makes women outcasts during their periods.

She is met with great anger and violence and is brutally stoned to death for her act of protest.

Her daughter, Matla, embarks on a journey to seek justice for her mother. Matla’s journey is a spiritual one and through it she realises that there is power, not shame, in the blood that a woman sheds every month.

The performance is at 7pm in the Rhodes Theatre on Wednesday 8 August. Tickets are R10 (students) and R20.